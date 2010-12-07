Julian Assange Now Threatening To Drop A 'Poison' WikiLeaks Bomb If He's 'Killed Or Arrested'

Photo: AP

When it comes to pure media savvy Julian Assange may be the Sarah Palin of secret document dumps.Assange is reportedly threatening to release a ‘deluge’ of leaked government documents should he come under threat from foreign governments — or cable TV pundits as the case may be — and is killed or arrested.



According to the Daily Mail UK Assange has “distributed to fellow hackers an encrypted ‘poison pill’ of damaging secrets, thought to include details on BP and Guantanamo Bay.” This from his lawyer.

‘This is what they believe to be a thermo-nuclear device in the information age.’It’s interesting to note people as high up the American tree as Sarah Palin have called for him to be hunted down by American special forces and assassinated.

‘We’ve seen a number of suggestions that he should be assassinated, again from credible sources around the world.

‘This is all about a man who is a journalist. He received, unbidden, an electronic brown envelope that journalists receive.

‘This particular journalist has put it out. What they are doing is criminalising him, criminalising journalistic activity.’

Is this a serious threat? Who knows. Assange has been having a media field day with the chaos his Wiki dumps have created, especially the most recent one, so this may simply be another jab.That said, it’s entirely possible he does possess “poison pill” files — at this point the question may be what doesn’t he possess. And chances are — considering the embarrassment this recent round caused — the U.S. gov probably doesn’t want to take any chances. The ultimate irony, of course, would be if the U.S. eventually had to offer Assange protection in exchange for keeping quiet.

