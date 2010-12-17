Julian Assange Is Freed On Bail

Photo: AP

Julian Assange has been freed on bail, according to various reports we’re seeing on Twitter.Assange was bailed out of a UK jail earlier this week, but Sweden appealed the decision. That appeal has failed, and now Assange is free.



The Guardian’s live blog on Assange has more details:

Julian Assange has just been granted conditional bail. Mr Justice Ouseley is tweaking conditions at the moment. He did raise some concern about Assange’s supporters suggesting that there was a possibility that this was a gesture of support rather than anything more meaningful. But in the end he did endorse the decision of Westminster magistrates court. I would expect him to be freed – whether that will take hours or a little long, he will be out.

One condition of his bail is that he will have to check in with the police everyday at 6 pm.

