Julian Assange Must Stay In Jail For 48 Hours While Sweden Appeals

Update 3: Kind of ridiculous, but according to Reuteers and SkyNews, Julian Assange WILL have to stay in jail for 48 hours while Sweden appeals.



Update 2: OK, looks like he’s call clear to leave. Apparently Sweden decided not to appeal.

Update: Julian Assange’s bail has been halted, while Sweden Appeals. They have two hours to appeal, according to The Guardian.



Original post: After a ludicrous placement in solitary confinement, while waiting to see if he had to go to Sweden for deportation, Julian Assange has been freed on bail, according to Reuters.

We’re still waiting for details on who paid for it and how much.

The Guardian’s liveblog of his court appearance explains how it all went down in the end.

3.12pm: Robertson offered a permanent address in the UK as surety, according to Brook.

Later he said “the mere absence of a fixed residence does not give rise to a danger of absconding” according to Mostrous.

3.00pm: We doubt whether this actual category of rape would be rape under English law, Robertson told the court, according to Mostrous. (This is the weirdest way to report court proceedings. Why don’t they televise it and have done with it?)

2.57pm: Sarah Saunders, a restaurant designer and friend of Assange, signs document offering £150,000 as surety, writes Vikram Dodd from the court. She says it is almost all the money she has.

Assange appears next in court in January.

