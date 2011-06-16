Julian Assange Is Auctioning Off Lunch With Himself

WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Julian Assange is auctioning off a lunch with him to raise funds for the

site.

Bidding began at GBP 350 ($567) and will close in five days.

According to the ebay auction page, the winning bidder will be one of eight people to dine Assange and Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Žižek.

The lunch will take place on Saturday, July 2nd at “one of London’s finest restaurants.”

The meal will be followed by a Frontline Club event where Assange and Žižek will discuss the global impact of WikiLeaks.

Presently, there are 11 bidders; the current bid is at GBP 620 ($1016.12).

