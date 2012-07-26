The Man Who Took Down Franco And Pinochet Has Been Hired To Defend Julian Assange

Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has hired a famous human rights investigator in his ongoing fight against extradition to Sweden on rape and sexual assault charges.Baltasar Garzón, a Spanish jurist, is known for his investigation into former Spanish dictator Franco as well as for ordering the arrest of former Chilean military leader Augusto Pinochet, Fox News Latino reported Wednesday.



Assange is currently claiming asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in a bid to escape extradition to either the U.S. or Sweden.

He is wanted in the U.S. for questioning about WikiLeaks, which released thousands of classified governmental documents to the public. In Sweden, he is wanted in connection with charges he sexually assaulted two former WikiLeaks volunteers.

He has not yet been formally charged in either country.

