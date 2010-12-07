Julian Assange Has It 100% Backwards

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

So far, all of the interesting stuff from the Wikileaks Cablegate dump regards foreign countries: China’s GDP statistics are unreliable! Medvedev is a stooge! Saudi Arabia doesn’t trust Iran!This is why it’s such a bummer: Unlike the Afghanistan and Iraq War Logs, none of this really has the hometown angle.



So Julian Assange, if you’re reading, and if you want to shake things up, take Steve Sailer’s avice:

What I’d really like WikiLeaks to leak, however, is the exact counterpart of this: what French diplomats are telling Sarkozy about Obama. It would probably be a lot more interesting than what the American press has told the American public about Obama.

Bingo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.