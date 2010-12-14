Julian Assange Has Been Held Without Bail In Solitary Confinement

Photo: espenmoe via flickr

A week after Julian Assange surrendered to authorities, he is finally getting another bail hearing.All this time, according to his attorney Mark Stephen, he has been on “20-three-and-a-half hour lockdown” in prison:



“He is in isolation. He doesn’t have access to newspapers or television or other news devices. He is not getting mail, he is subject to the pettiest forms of censorship.”

Sounds just like the average treatment in a wanted-for-questioning-in-a-possible-sexual-misconduct case.

