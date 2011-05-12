America Begins Grand Jury Hearing To Consider Espionage Charges For Julian Assange

The U.S. has opened a grand jury hearing to consider espionage charges for Julian Assange, according to The Guardian.



The hearing reportedly opened today with the forced testimony of a man from Boston.

The subpoena, posted by Salon, said the hearing was investigating “possible violations of federal criminal law involving, but not necessarily limited to, conspiracy to communicate or transmit national defence information in violation of” the Espionage Act.

The subpoena also reveals that the grand jury is considering approving a prosecution on grounds of “knowingly accessing a computer without authorisation or exceeding authorised access” and “knowingly stealing or converting any record or thing of value of the United States or any department or agency thereof” — although this part applies more to Bradley Manning.

So far America and other powers have had trouble sticking the Wikileaks man with anything beyond unrelated sex charges.

Assange is not at the hearings.

