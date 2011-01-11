Julian Assange Fears He'll Be Put In Guantanamo And Made Subject To The Death Penalty

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Julian Assange is fighting his extradition to Sweden today.The Times of London’s Mostrous has been tweeting his arguments:



His arguments:

The extradition request from Sweden is not even for an alleged crime, but just merely for questioning.

This does not rise to the level of a legitimate request.

Assange’s lawyers haven’t been provided full information.

He adds that he fears his extradition will ultimately lead him to be extradited to the US where he’ll be housed at Guantanamo and ultimately made subject to the death penalty.

Seeing as som politicians have openly called for such, that doesn’t seem that ridiculous a fear.

