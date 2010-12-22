Julian Assange Denies George Soros Has Any Connection To WikiLeaks

Juilan Assange is not being stingy with his interviews since being released from prison last week.



In a Q&A with an Indian newspaper Assange brushes off speculation that George Soros is behind WikiLeaks — speculation that is ramped up on a somewhat regular basis by Glenn Beck.

(It is common) in the US to allege George Soros is behind everything. To be fair, the only vaguely conspiratorial things that George Soros has been behind is some of the ‘Colour Revolutions’ in Eastern Europe about five or six years ago that I know about.

He also denies there is any connection to the Israeli intelligence service Mossad and further points out that actually there is plenty of damaging information about Israel in the leaked cables that simply hasn’t had a spotlight shined on it by papers such as the New York Times.

As for Mossad, in the release of “Cablegate” material, there is no one spared. If you look closely, what has happened is that the New York Times as a media organisation has to be quite careful not to criticise Israel too much. So, if you look at the coverage in English that is coming out you will see little that is critical of Israeli behaviour and a lot critical of Iran, for example. That is not a true reflection of the “Cablegate” material. There is information in there that is critical of most countries – certainly including Israel.

Read the rest here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.