Julian Assange Has Been Denied Bail, And Will Appear In Court Next On December 14

Photo: ap

According to Sky News, Julian Assange has been denied bail at his extradition hearing in the UK.As if it were even remotely plausible that this charge is anything but a witch hunt over Wikileaks (as opposed to an actual pursuit of someone who was alleged to have violated a minor sex crime) this would seem to confirm it.



His next hearing will be on December 14.

Yesterday Wikileaks release one of its most controversial documents yet, a list of 300 global locations the US deems to be crucial.

