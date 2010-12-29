Julian Assange Says He Must Write Autobiography To Save WikiLeaks

Photo: espenmoe via Flickr

Julian Assange told the Sunday Times (behind paywall) that he’s being forced into writing his autobiography to keep WikiLeaks from going under.New York publishing house Alfred A. Knopf confirmed it had struck a deal with Assange for his autobiography.



Assange told the Sunday Times that the deal would bring in over $1 millions, including $800,000 from Knopf and 325,000 pounds from Canongate, a U.K. publisher. Money from other international publishers is expected to raise the total to more than $1.5 million.

Assange says its not about the ego:

I don’t want to write this book, but I have to. I have already spent 200,000 pounds for legal costs and I need to defend myself and to keep WikiLeaks afloat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.