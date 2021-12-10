UK court rules that Julian Assange can be extradited to US to face espionage charges, overturning previous decision

Julian Assange speaks to the media from the balcony of the Embassy Of Ecuador on May 19, 2017 in London, England. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the US where he faces charges including hacking charges, a London court ruled on Friday.

A UK court had ruled earlier this year that Assange could not be extradited, saying that he was at risk of suicide and self harm due to his mental state.

The US accuses Assange of conspiring to hack government computers and breaching the Espionage Act when WikiLeaks published a trove of confidential military and diplomatic documents in 2010.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.