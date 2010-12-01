Julian Assange: Next Wikileaks Dump Could Bring Down One Or Two Banks

Photo: AP

In his interview with Forbes, Julian Assange confirmed that the next Wikileaks dump is going to target big business.Obviously, we can barely contain ourselves.



We don’t know much, but we do know its a U.S bank, and we do know Assange thinks what he has could destroy at least two major financial insitutions.

From Forbes:

F: Is it a U.S. bank?

JA: Yes, it’s a U.S. bank.

F: One that still exists?

JA: Yes, a big U.S. bank.

F: The biggest U.S. bank?

JA: No comment.

F: So do you have very high impact corporate stuff to release then?

JA: I mean, it could take down a bank or two.

We’re already forecasting which bank is going to be humiliated in the new year, when Assange says he’ll release the docs; let us know which bank you think is going be in some seriously hot water.

For the full interview, go to Forbes >

