THE LEAKER, LEAKED: Julian Assange's unauthorised Autobiography To Be Published Tomorrow

An autobiography from Julian Assange is set to be published tomorrow, against the wishes of the Wikileak‘s founder who is in a dispute with the publisher.Exclusive reports from Jerome Taylor of the Independent say the book will be published by small Scottish publisher Canongate, who reportedly paid an advance of £800,000 ($1.3 million) to Assange.



It will be titled “Julian Assange: The Unauthorised Autobiography”.

Taylor describes the book:

The memoir paints a vivid portrait of a driven but notoriously mercurial idealist bent on moulding the world in his own belief of absolute transparency. It begins with the Australian’s peripatetic childhood in Queensland accompanied by bohemian parents who always made him question authority, describes how he plunged into the hidden underworld of early hacking and went on to form a whistle-blowing platform that would redefine the nature of information security. The book also contains prolonged and bitter rants against some of the media partners he allied WikiLeaks with to publish his largest revelations with particular ire reserved for the New York Times and the Guardian newspapers.

It will also feature an entire chapter devoted to the charges of a sexual nature in Sweden that Assange is fighting. He writes in the book of his woman’s accusers:

“One of my mistakes was to expect them to understand this? I wasn’t a reliable boyfriend, or even a very courteous sleeping partner, and this began to figure. Unless, of course, the agenda had been rigged from the start.”



Assange had wanted to release the book to fund his legal needs, but had second thoughts when the book read less like a political manifesto and contained too many personal details, reports Taylor.

The Independent will be excerpting the book beginning tomorrow.

For more details check the Independent >

UPDATE: The book is available on Amazon.

