Julian Assange: America's War On WikiLeaks 'Must End'

Photo: Flickr/bbwbryant

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange spoke to the public for the first time in months today when he appeared on the balcony of Ecuador’s London embassy.His short speech focused on calling out the U.S. government for its attitude toward his whistleblower organisation.



“The U.S. administration’s war on whistleblowers must end,” Assange said according to Agence France-Presse, which covered his speech. “…I ask President Obama to do the right thing, the United States must renounce its witch hunt against WikiLeaks.”

Assange also called for the U.S. to released Pfc. Bradley Manning, who has come under fire for allegedly passing secret files to WikiLeaks.

Assange thanked Ecuador President Rafael Correa for granting him political asylum. Assange has been hiding out in Ecuador’s London embassy as a way to avoid extradition to Sweden on sex crime charges.

And while Correa said Thursday Assange must answer for any charges in Sweden, he has not been granted his full rights in the case.

