Julian Assange Loses UK Supreme Court Appeal -- Will Be Extradited To Sweden

The long legal saga of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange takes another turn.According to RT and other news outlets, the founder of Wikileaks has lost his appeal against extradition to Sweden, where he is due to face charges of sexual assault.



Assange has been fighting extradition in the UK for over a year, but this appears to be the end of the line.

