JPMorgan Employee Shot And Killed His Wife Before Taking His Own Life

Via Zillow The Knotts lived in this home at 12 Log Road in Jefferson Township, N.J

JPMorgan Chase employee Julian Knott shot his wife Alita Knott before taking his own life, Jefferson Township Police in New Jersey said.

“Through an extensive investigation conducted by the Jefferson Township Police Department, the Morris County Prosecutors Office and the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office the preliminary investigation has revealed that the two adults died as a result of gunshot wounds and the incident has been determined to be a murder/suicide. This preliminary investigation revealed that Julian Knott age 45 shot his wife Alita Knott age 47 multiple times and then took his own life with the same weapon,” a press release posted on NorthJersey.com states.

The incident happened inside their home at 12 Log Road in Jefferson Township, New Jersey. The couple reportedly recently moved into the home. Zillow’s site shows that the home was sold in early May 2014 for $600,000.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Julian Knott worked as an executive director in the Global Network Operations Center at JPMorgan Chase. Alita Knott worked as an agent for Coldwell Banker.

The couple moved to the U.S. from London.

In the last year, there has been a spate of suicides amongst financial services employees all around the world.

[via Here Is The City]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.