Julia Roberts wore a polka-dot jumpsuit to a polo match that made her look just like her character in 'Pretty Woman'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Julia Roberts attends the annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in California on Saturday.

Julia Roberts attended the 10th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday.

She wore a polka-dot jumpsuit designed by Michael Kors and completed the ensemble with a white belt and orange-tinted sunglasses.

Roberts’ outfit closely resembled the brown polka-dot dress her character Vivian Ward wore to a polo match in the 1990 film “Pretty Woman.”

Julia Roberts channeled one of her most iconic film characters over the weekend.

The actress attended the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday. She wore a polka-dot jumpsuit for the occasion, and the ensemble closely resembled the brown dress her character Vivian Ward wore to watch a polo match in the film “Pretty Woman.”

Roberts accessorized her recent look with a white belt and orange-tinted sunglasses. She also donned black-and-white heeled oxfords.

Roberts’ ensemble was reportedly designed by Michael Kors.

Of course, there were some key differences between Roberts’ new look and the one she wore nearly 30 years ago. For example, Roberts wore a jumpsuit rather than a dress on Saturday.

Touchstone Pictures Julia Roberts in the 1990 film ‘Pretty Woman.’

However, both outfits were covered in large polka dots, and were accessorized with belts and white shoes.

Touchstone Pictures Julia Roberts in a scene from ‘Pretty Woman.’

It was also ironic – and possibly intentional – that she chose to wear the getup while attending a polo match on Saturday.

In the 1990 film, Roberts’ character wears the polka-dot dress while attending a polo match with Edward Lewis, played by Richard Gere.

Insider has reached out to Roberts’ representatives to see if she intended to match with her past character.

Touchstone Studios Julia Roberts stars in ‘Pretty Woman.’

