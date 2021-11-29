Julia Roberts’ husband Daniel Moder celebrates their twins’ 17th birthday with a rare family photo

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder in 2020. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CORE Gala

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder’s twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, turned 17 years old on Sunday.

To celebrate, Moder shared a rare throwback photo of the children on his Instagram account.

“Thank you for helping me through fatherhood,” he captioned the picture.

Daniel Moder shared an old photo of his and Julia Roberts’ twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, to celebrate their 17th birthday on Sunday.

In the picture, Hazel and Phinnaeus sat at a kitchen table and wore shirts featuring the Wonder Woman logo.

“These rabble rousers… 17 today. thank you for helping me through fatherhood,” the cinematographer, 52, captioned the post.

The couple, who recently had their 20th wedding anniversary, also shares a 14-year-old son named Henry.

Before they tied the knot in 2002, Roberts was previously married to singer Lyle Lovett, and Moder was married to make-up artist Vera Steimberg.

The twins’ birthday also prompted their mother to take a walk down memory lane.

The “Pretty Woman” star, 54, posted a close-up picture of herself holding Hazel and Phinnaeus when they were newborn babies.

“17 of the Sweetest years of life,” the actress wrote.

From the time Moder and Roberts welcomed their first children in 2004, they made a conscious effort to maintain their family’s privacy. Now that their kids are teenagers, the parents will occasionally post snapshots with them on social media.

Hazel didn’t make her first red-carpet appearance until July, when she attended the Cannes Film Festival with her father.

The duo went to the festival premiere of Sean Penn’s “Flag Day.” Moder was the film’s cinematographer.

Daniel Moder and Hazel Moder at the Cannes Film Festival. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Because Hazel, Phinnaeus, and Henry have been raised outside of the spotlight, the children have slowly pieced together the scope of their parents’ celebrity as they have grown older.

Despite Roberts’ extensive film catalog and list of accolades, the actress said she doesn’t think they will “ever have a true sense” of her fame during a 2018 interview with Oprah Winfrey for Harper’s Bazaar.

“I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, ‘You’re famous?’ And I said, ‘I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I’m in or might know who I am,'” Roberts recalled.

She added, “Maybe an hour goes by. ‘Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?'”

