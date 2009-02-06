Julia Roberts, Brett Ratner Latest To Ink Deals With Reliance

Anil Ambani’s $30.5 billion loss apparently hasn’t derailed Reliance’s entertainment division from dealmaking and pledging to co-finance films. Reliance Big Entertainment, DreamWorks new partner, which also has deals with production companies fronted by boldfaced names like George Clooney and Jim Carrey, just inked deals to develop projects with and possibly co-finance films for Julia Roberts and Brett Ratner’s production companies.



THR: As with previously announced development deals, Reliance has released an undisclosed cashpool “development silo” for both companies.

Reliance BIG Entertainment chairman Amit Khanna and president Rajesh Sawhney said the deals will see the Indian company develop projects with the production shingles with the possibility of Reliance co-financing projects that emanate from these development deals.

