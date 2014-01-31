America's Most Interesting Olympic Skier Lives In Hawaii And Trains On The Beach

Julia Mancuso is the most decorated U.S. women’s skier going into the Sochi Olympics.

She won a gold medal in 2006 and two silvers in 2010. She has qualified for every Olympics since 2002, when she was 17 years old.

While she’s best known for her brief but much-publicized beef with Lindsey Vonn in 2010, she’s actually one of the more interesting people you’ll see in Sochi.

Mancuso spends most of the year travelling the world as a pro skier. But in the summer when she’s not working she lives and trains somewhere you’d never expect to find her — Hawaii.

In a video on NBCOlympics.com, Mancuso talks about the benefits of training in Maui. She says the extreme juxtaposition between the Alps and the tropics helps stave off boredom, and lets her get in touch with nature.

“I love being able to express myself in nature, and nature inspires me,” he said. “That’s one thing that my coaches know about me. They know that if I get bored, I’m not going to get any better.”

She learned to free dive for shells:

She has an extensive shell collection:

She surfs:

She plays the ukulele:

She trains in a gym she built outside:

Mancuso is ranked 20th in the world this year. She’s one of the U.S. best hopes for a medal in women’s alpine skiing.

