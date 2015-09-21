After the 4th Emmy win in a row for 'Veep,' a stunned Julia Louis-Dreyfus resorted to taking selfies on stage

“Veep,” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus cleaned up at the 67th Emmy Awards Sunday night, and the fourth win seems to have been just as rewarding as the first three for Louis-Dreyfus.

The show won best comedy series, best writing for a comedy series (Simon Blackwell) and best supporting actor for a comedy series (Tony Hale). Louis-Dreyfus beat out Amy Schumer, Amy Pouhler, Lisa Kudrow and others to win best actress in a comedy series.

Her win made Emmy history; Dreyfus has the most lead actress comedy wins (six total) between her roles in “Veep,” “Seinfeld” and “The New Adventures of Old Christine.” Mary Tyler Moore and Candice Bergen are also six-time Emmy winners.

During Blackwell’s award, the whole cast took the stake and a stunned Louis-Dreyfus resorted to taking selfies of her co-stars and their view from on stage at the Emmys.

