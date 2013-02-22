A Julia Louis-Dreyfus Commercial Was Pulled In Israel For Offending Fat People

A screenshot from the since pulled ad.

A Julia Louis-Dreyfus TV ad has been pulled in Israel after offending some women after inadvertently taking a jab at overweight women.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the commercial produced for local satellite television provider Yes, was pulled after a letter of complaint from the country’s YEDID Association for Community Empowerment called the spot an insult to a majority of people.



The commercial shows Louis-Dreyfus mistakenly congratulating a woman on being pregnant by rubbing her stomach.

The actress than makes the awkward scenario into a larger ordeal by purposefully making even clumsier mistakes from referring to a colleague by the incorrect name to insulting the original woman again at the end of the spot.

The letter from YEDID stated:

“There are a lot of weight-challenged individuals in Israel who are treated in an irreverent and hurtful manner. There is no justification to illustrate a stigma which suggests a larger woman is either pregnant or simply too fat for anyone to consider going out with.”

Yes apologized for the commercial in a statement claiming the spot was meant to inform non-subscribers they can fix their “mistake” and switch to the provider.

“The playful commercial was based on Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ past characters, and the message is how one may handle making a mistake. If anyone is being ridiculed throughout the spot it is Julia herself who is the one making these mistakes.”

The ad has since been pulled from YouTube. If we find the clip we’ll add it below.

