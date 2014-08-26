Julia Louis-Dreyfus Wins Fifth Emmy For 'Veep'

Paul Schiraldi/HBO Julia Louis Dreyfus on HBO’s ‘Veep’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus did it again winning the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Last year, Louis-Dreyfus broke records with her fourth Emmy win for “Veep.”

Once again, Louis-Dreyfus takes home the award for her portrayal of Selina Meyer on the HBO series. Last year, the actress surpassed Lucille Ball’s record for 13 nominations, making her the most-nominated comedic actress in Emmy history. She also became the only actress to net three wins for three seperate comedy series (“Veep”, “Seinfeld,” and “The New Adventures of Old Christine.”)

This year, Louis-Dreyfus beat out “Orange is the New Black” star Taylor Schilling as well as Amy Poehler, Edie Falco, Melissa McCarthy, and Lena Dunham.

“Veep” has won an Emmy every year it has been nominated.

