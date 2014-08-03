The Bizarre Reason Why Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has Been Banned From Facebook

On Thursday night’s “Late Show With David Letterman,” hilarious “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus confessed she had recently been banned from Facebook.

Why? Well, if you recall her April “Rolling Stone” cover featuring a barely covered Louis-Dreyfus with a tattoo of the Constitution, you may notice something not quite right.

“My husband Brad called me,” Louis-Dreyfus told Letterman, “and he was like, ‘flag on the play — John Hancock didn’t sign the Constitution.'”

Hancock signed the Declaration of Independence.

“Who cares what he signed!” Letterman laughed.

As a joke, Louis-Dreyfus gets the idea to put out a baby photo on Facebook that shows baby Julia with a John Hancock signature tattoo “as if I’ve always had it,” she explains to a hysterically laughing audience.

The photo was posted to Twitter and Facebook by Louis-Dreyfus.

“I try to get back on my Facebook and it’s like, ‘insensitive material! Inappropriate!’ They think I’m a pervert. It’s [a photo of me!]. I can’t get into my account.”

Watch the full clip here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

[h/t BetaBeat]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.