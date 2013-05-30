26-Year-Old Paralegal Found Dead In Her Boss/Boyfriend's Condo

A 26-year-old paralegal was found dead in Philadelphia this weekend, and investigators have yet to determine how she died.



Julia Law was found dead over the weekend in the luxury condominium owned by prominent criminal defence lawyer A. Charles Peruto, who was her boss and her boyfriend. She was face-down in his bathtub.

As of Tuesday night, officials still hadn’t figured out exactly how she died, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. A prescription bottle with her name was found in the house, but it’s not clear what kind of medication was in it, the Philadelphia Daily News reported.

Police are investigating her death as a possible homicide.

Peruto, 58, was in Avalon, Penn. when a maintenance worker found Law’s body. Law had a key to Peruto’s place and “loved his big bathtub,” Richard DeSipio, a lawyer in Peruto’s firm, told the Philadelphia Daily News.

Law and Peruto had been dating for less than two months. The staff at his law office was tight-knit, and employees there could barely concentrate Tuesday, the Inquirer reported.

Peruto, who lived on a street filled with multimillion-dollar homes, had worked on a number of high-profile cases. He has represented notorious monsters and Gary Heidnik, who was found guilty of holding six women prisoner in his Philadelphia basement before killing them.

Peruto hasn’t been named as a suspect in the case. The Daily News reported that he called Law his “soulmate hippie” and was distraught after her death.

