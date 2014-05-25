Julia Gillard's Partner Criticises Prime Minister's Wife, Asking: 'What Is She Doing?'

Hannah Johnston/ Getty

It’s a battle of who is the better Prime Minister’s spouse after the partner of former Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Tim Mathieson, launched an attack on the first lady Margie Abbott’s charity efforts.

“I’m disappointed that she is not doing not doing any charity work,” Mathieson told The Herald Sun.

“What is she doing? Because I did 60 charity events. I went out for three full years.

“She has not contributed to any of them.

“The spouse of every prime minister since (Edmund) Barton has done charity work.”

But the Prime Minister’s office hit back against Mathieson’s scathing comments listing the first lady’s contribution to various charities in recent months.

“Since the election last year, she has increased her community work and has attended a range of recent events for organisations,” Abbott’s spokesperson said. These included KidsExpress children’s charity, the Royal Easter Show Society charity lunch, the Deb Bailey Motor Neurone Disease Foundation and more.

“Those familiar with Margie Abbott know her quiet and understated approach is part of her genuine desire to draw attention to the charities and organisations she is involved with rather than herself,” said the Abbott’s spokesperson.

Mathieson is an ambassador for Kidney Health Australia, a patron of the Australian men’s Sheds Association and is involved with the Indigenous Diabetes Association in Alice Spring.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.