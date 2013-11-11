Julia Gillard's Famous Misogyny Speech Has Been Turned Into A Song

Melbourne-based entertainer Bronwyn Calcutt has turned former prime minister Julia Gillard’s famous misogyny speech into a song.

It made international headlines after Gillard tore strips off then-opposition leader Tony Abbott in parliament last year.

Calcutt plays the ukulele while singing the speech to the tune of the 70’s hit song by Gloria Gaynor I will Survive.

Gillard made the speech on October 9, 2012, in response to now Prime Minister Tony Abbott who — when Opposition Leader — had tried to move a motion to remove Peter Slipper as Speaker following alleged sexist comments.

The youtube clip had attracted more than 3,800 plays.

It was performed last night for the former PM at an event hosted by the Victorian Women’s Trust.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

