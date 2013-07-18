Julia Gillard Has Reportedly Signed A Book Deal Since Being Ousted As Prime Minister

Former prime minister Julia Gillard is reportedly writing a ‘tell-all’ book about the policy achievements of her government.

The ABC reports that Gillard has signed a book deal with Penguin Australia, but neither party has gone on the record about it.

According to the Herald Sun, the book will not be a “Latham Diaries-type tome that dishes the dirt on her removal as prime minister”.

Gillard promised to leave politics in her leadership battle with Kevin Rudd last month.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.