Julia Gillard Has Published An Essay About Her Time As Prime Minister And The Broken Culture Of The ALP

Getty/ Stefan Postles

Julia Gillard has broken her silence, opening up for the first and “only time” about being prime minister, and the broken culture in the Labor Party.

In an essay written for The Guardian, Gillard has said losing power “hits you like a fist.”

Here’s some of the key quotes:

“Labor unambiguously sent a very clear message that it cared about nothing other than the prospects of survival of its members of parliament at the polls. “Kevin clearly felt constrained in running on those policies where Labor had won the national conversation, because those policies were associated with me. Yet there was not one truly original new idea to substitute as the lifeblood of the campaign. “These rules literally mean that a person could hang on as Labor leader and as prime minister even if every member of cabinet, the body that should be the most powerful and collegiate in the country, has decided that person was no longer capable of functioning as prime minister. “Being a party of purpose is not just about being a party of values and policy choices that demonstrate those values in action. It is also about being a party that has a culture which internally rewards actions and conduct that speak of purpose, not self-interest. “It is to Labor’s culture, its spirit, that the most damage has been done. To refresh Labor’s purpose, to answer the third question, requires the most and hardest work. It will take time and it starts with renewing the things of the spirit, Labor’s cultural norms.”

The Guardian has the full essay.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.