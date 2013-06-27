Julia Gillard And Kevin Rudd Give Very Different Farewell Speeches

After losing a leadership ballot to kevin Rudd last night, Julia Gillard gave a farewell speech before leaving for the Governor General’s to resign.
Rudd — the man she outed to win the Labor Party leadership in 2010 — gave a very different farewell address, in which the now-resurrected PM shed a few tears.
Here’s Gillard last night:
Gillard was described by outgoing deputy Wayne Swan as “one of the toughest warriors who have ever led the Australian Labor Party” after the ballot.
And Rudd in 2010:
