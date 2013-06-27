Julia Gillard And Kevin Rudd Give Very Different Farewell Speeches

After losing a leadership ballot to kevin Rudd last night, Julia Gillard gave a farewell speech before leaving for the Governor General’s to resign.

Rudd — the man she outed to win the Labor Party leadership in 2010 — gave a very different farewell address, in which the now-resurrected PM shed a few tears.

Here’s Gillard last night:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Gillard was described by outgoing deputy Wayne Swan as “one of the toughest warriors who have ever led the Australian Labor Party” after the ballot.

And Rudd in 2010:





Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

