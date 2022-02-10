‘Inventing Anna’ star Julia Garner reveals she’d accidentally mix up her tricky Anna Delvey accent and her ‘Ozark’ accent because she was filming both shows at the same time

Julia Garner in 2022. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Julia Garner said filming “Ozark” and “Inventing Anna” at the same time made her mix up accents.

“I kind of was forgetting how I sounded,” the actress told Indiewire in a new interview.

According to Garner, some things she said would be “a combination of Ruth and Anna.”

Julia Garner said filming Netflix’s “Ozark” and “Inventing Anna” at the same time caused her to mix up accents for her characters.

“I kind of was forgetting how I sounded,” Garner, who plays Ruth Langmore on “Ozark” and stars as real-life scammer Anna Sorokin (also known as Anna Delvey) on “Inventing Anna,” told IndieWire.

“There were certain things that if I was talking it would be a combination of Ruth and Anna,” the actress added.

For Ruth, Garner puts on a Southern accent. But Sorokin’s accent was difficult to nail down, since it’s a “hybrid” of different inflections, according to the actress.

Garner as Anna Delvey on ‘Inventing Anna’ (left); and Garner as Ruth Langmore on ‘Ozark’ (right). Nicole Rivelli/Netflix; Netflix

“I was like, ‘What is her accent?’ I didn’t even know what her accent was,” the “Ozark” star said of figuring out how she’d speak for her “Inventing Anna” role. “This is a girl who said that she was German, and people believed it, but she actually was born in Russia, so she’s not going to have a Russian accent. And then she probably learned English in the British way because she’s European [and] they don’t learn American English.”

Garner previously revealed that the real-life Sorokin wanted to hear Garner’s accent for the new series when the actress visited her in prison.

“She’s very gentle. But then her voice gets less soft-spoken when she wants something,” Garner said of Sorokin, who was convicted of defrauding friends and financial institutions of thousands of dollars in 2017.

“She’s like, ‘Please, let me hear it.’ It got very meta,” Garner revealed. Garner ended up repeating whatever Sorokin said in the accent she’d been working on with her dialect coach.