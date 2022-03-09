13 of Julia Fox’s most daring looks

- Julia Fox is known for her edgy fashion choices, from leather pants to barely there dresses.
- The “Uncut Gems” actress underwent a major style transformation after she began dating Kanye “Ye” West.
- Though the pair have split, Fox compared packing up her old clothes to “packing up my old life.”
To attend a Marc Jacobs event, the future muse to Kanye “Ye” West wore a matching silver skirt and bandeau set with a belt fastened around her midsection.
Fox would later talk about how, after she began dating West, she packed up her old clothes into boxes “a couple days” after meeting him.
“It was so cathartic,” she said in January 2022. “It wasn’t like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life.”
“I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box,” she added. “To let go of the past.”
Fox called the comparisons between her style and Kim’s “unfortunate,” saying, “we’ve worn similar looks, which I knew at the time of wearing them.”
“I knew Kim had worn it previously,” Fox said on the podcast “Call Her Daddy,” hosted by Alexandra Cooper. “If anything, I think the conversation should be like ‘Wow, it’s amazing to see how heavily influenced Kim was by Kanye.'”
In a blog post for Interview Magazine published on January 6, Fox shared how she and Ye met in Miami on New Year’s Eve and began dating. They later met up for dinner at Carbone in New York City and he filled a hotel room with clothes for her to wear.
“It was every girl’s dream come true,” she said. “It felt like a real Cinderella moment.”
Fox and Ye reportedly called their relationship quits in mid-February 2022 after the “Famous” rapper made a series of later-deleted social media posts asking for Kim Kardashian to come back to him and he had a truck full of roses delivered to her house on Valentine’s Day.
