13 of Julia Fox’s most daring looks

Fox wore a simple black gown with a plunging neckline in 2020.

Black would later become a staple in Fox’s wardrobe, but she told Interview Magazine she threw out her entire closet when she started dating Ye.

“It was so cathartic,” she said in January 2022. “It wasn’t like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life.”

“I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box,” she added. “To let go of the past.”