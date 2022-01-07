Julia Fox says Kanye West filled a hotel suite with clothes for her during a date night, and she felt like ‘Cinderella’

Julia Fox and Ye spotted in Greenwich Village, New York City. Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Julia Fox said she felt like “Cinderella” after Kanye West filled their hotel suite with clothes.

Writing in Interview Magazine, she detailed their New York date night, including dinner at Carbone.

She confirmed that they met in Miami on New Year’s Eve and had “an instant connection.”

Julia Fox opened up about a week of dating Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in a blog post for Interview Magazine, writing that he filled their hotel suite with clothes for her on Tuesday as they enjoyed several days together in New York City.

Detailing their time together in the story published on Thursday, Fox, 31, confirmed that she met Ye, 44, in Miami on New Year’s Eve 2021 and they had “an instant connection.”

She added that their date began at 7 p.m. on Tuesday when they saw “Slave Play” on Broadway and had dinner at the Italian restaurant Carbone in Greenwich Village.

According to Vogue, Fox attended the play wearing a blue and black Sies Marjan coat and a Balenciaga nylon and Spandex mock neck top with black pants and black patent leather boots. The publication added that Ye wore a Balenciaga World Food Programme jacket with Red Wing Shoes work boots.

Afterward, Fox said she discovered the rapper had also filled their hotel suite with clothes for her. “After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock,” the “Uncut Gems” actress wrote about the gesture in Interview Magazine.

“It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised,” she added. “Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

Fox’s first-person account of their time together was accompanied by a series of images, taken by Kevin Leyva, that she discussed earlier in the story, noting that Ye directed a photoshoot of her in an all-black ensemble at the restaurant while customers dined around them.

Other images include Fox trying on clothes in their suite, including an oversized blazer with gems in a criss-cross pattern, and acid wash denim jeans and jacket.

Fox concluded her blog post by saying: “Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Ye is currently separated from estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, who filed for divorce from him in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. Insider’s Zac Ntim previously reported that on December 9, 2021, he made public declarations about Kardashian West during a Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, telling her to “run right back to me.”

In a video shared by E! News, showing his visit to Skid Row for the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event in November, Ye also admitted that he made “mistakes” in his marriage. Speaking of his separation, he told the crowd: “I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home.”

Representatives for West and Fox did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.