Everything Julia Fox has said about Kanye West since they started dating

They took part in a photoshoot for Interview magazine on their second date at Carbone.

“After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously,” Fox wrote for Interview.

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!” she continued. “The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

Then, after dinner, Ye surprised Fox with “an entire hotel suite full of clothes,” she said.

“It was every girl’s dream come true.

“It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”