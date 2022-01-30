Everything Julia Fox has said about Kanye West since they started dating

- Julia Fox has discussed her relationship with Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, several times.
- The pair have been dating since New Year’s Eve 2021.
- The “Uncut Gems” actor wrote a blog post for Interview magazine about their first meeting.
“We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed.”
“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!” she continued. “The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”
Then, after dinner, Ye surprised Fox with “an entire hotel suite full of clothes,” she said.
“It was every girl’s dream come true.
“It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”
“For right now, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations,” she said
“There are no labels. None of that. It’s just people that make each other feel better. It’s really such a Gemini/Aquarius connection. It’s very inspirational.”
Fox discussed her love for Ye’s creativity. “What’s really exciting about him is that any idea can become a reality, anything is possible, any dream is possible, and I love that,” she said. “He’s such a doer. He’s like, ‘Let’s do it now! Don’t wait.'”
“It’s honestly just an honor to be in the presence and to be able to witness history happening. Even being in the studio with him and Future and listening to the new songs — which by the way are fucking insane — that’s really cool. I love that.”
Discussing her “transformation,” Fox said: “After meeting him, a couple days later, all my shit was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic. It wasn’t like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life.”
“I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past.”
“I’m really surrendering. For someone like me who’s such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life. I’ve been the primary caretaker of everyone for so long, so it’s a new sensation, but honestly, I think I deserve it.
“It was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection,” she continued. “I just feel really safe with him. It’s a redemption story.
“People are like, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money,'” she said. “Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”
“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” Fox continued. She said her current intention is to continue creating art and “putting things into the world.”
“Watch my movie, read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”
Sporting a winged eyeliner and heavy smoky eye, the actor appeared to have makeup assistance from Ye as well as celebrity makeup artist Daniel Kolarick.
“Wanna know who my fave makeup artist is,” Fox captioned the Story.
In another Story, she coined their couple’s name: “Juliye”.