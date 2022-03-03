Julia Fox says dating Kanye West ‘was the best thing that could have happened to me’

Julia Fox attends ‘The Batman’ world premiere on March 01, 2022 in New York City. Cindy Ord/WireImage

Julia Fox dated Ye from late December 2021 to mid-February 2022.

The “Uncut Gems” star said the pair are still on good terms and she is “too busy” to date again.

Fox said dating West was “like hitting a reset button.”

Julia Fox has said her relationship with Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) was “the best thing that could have happened to me.”

The “Uncut Gems” actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the New York premiere of “The Batman,” where she said that dating Ye was “like hitting a reset button.”

“It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about.”

When asked if the pair are still on good terms, Fox said, “we’re still friends, yeah,” and said that she was “too busy” to commit to another relationship.

“I don’t even have the time to, like, brush my hair. I mean, if I meet someone, yes. If nature plays its course, and someone comes along, I’d be more than happy to entertain that. But I’m not looking for anything right now.”

Julia Fox and Ye at Schiaparelli fashion show on January 24. Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Fox and Ye broke up in February, which the actor confirmed in a now-deleted Instagram post. “The media would love to paint a picture of a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it’s NOT TRUE,” she wrote.

“Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler,” she continued. “I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love with the man Jesus Christ what do you think I am, 12 years old?!”

Fox previously spoke about being accused of only dating Ye for his money: “People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame. You’re in it for the clout. You’re in it for the money.

“Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life. Let’s keep it real.”

On Wednesday, Ye released a music video for his song “Eazy,” which depicted him abducting and burying an animated version of “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson.

Davidson has been romantically linked to West’s ex Kim Kardashian since October 2021 and on Wednesday a judge granted Kardashian’s request to be “legally single.”