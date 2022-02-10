Julia Fox admits she knew Kim Kardashian had worn ‘similar looks’ to her before being photographed in them: ‘It’s amazing to see how heavily influenced Kim was by Kanye’

Julia Fox (left) and Kim Kardashian West. Dominik Bindl/WireImage / Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times

Julia Fox says she knows she has worn “similar looks” to Ye’s ex, Kim Kardashian West.

The “Uncut Gems” star lamented that “women are always just being pitted against each other.”

“There’s ties [but] I had my history in fashion as well. I didn’t pop out of nowhere,” she said.

Julia Fox has admitted that she knows she has worn “similar looks” to Kim Kardashian West, calling the comparisons “unfortunate.”

The “Uncut Gems” actor discussed the comparisons between herself and Kardashian West on the latest episode of the podcast “Call Her Daddy,” hosted by Alexandra Cooper.

“Well, we’ve worn similar looks, which I knew at the time of wearing them. I knew Kim had worn it previously,” Fox said. “If anything, I think the conversation should be like ‘Wow, it’s amazing to see how heavily influenced Kim was by Kanye.”

She said the comparisons are “unfortunate because women are always just being pitted against each other and obviously there’s 10 years of history that they have prior.”

Kanye West and Julia Fox. Marc Piasecki/GC Image

Fox has been in a relationship with Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) since they met in Miami on New Year’s Eve. She has been outspoken about their relationship, describing it as a “transformation” and said she’s completely surrendered to living in “Ye’s world.”

Fox has spoken about her relationship on her own podcast, “Forbidden Fruits,” with actor Niki Takesh. She recently denied suggestions that she is dating the “Famous” rapper for his money.

“People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame. You’re in it for the clout. You’re in it for the money.’,” she said. “Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life. Let’s keep it real.”

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she continued. “Watch my movie. Read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”