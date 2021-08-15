15 things you probably didn’t know about Julia Child

Julia Child had multiple nicknames growing up, including “Juke,” “Juju,” and “Jukies.”

Born Julia McWilliams, Child was the oldest of three children. Her parents, John McWilliams Jr. and Julia Carolyn Weston, provided a privileged upbringing for their children.

According to Biography.com, McWilliams was a Princeton alumna and an early investor in California real estate, while Julia’s mother was the heiress to a paper company and the daughter of a Massachusetts politician.