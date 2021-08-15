15 things you probably didn’t know about Julia Child

- Julia Child was born on August 15, 1912, in Pasadena, California.
- Her first book, “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” brought French cuisine into millions of American households.
- She was also the first woman inducted into the Culinary Institute of America’s Hall of Fame.
According to Biography.com, McWilliams was a Princeton alumna and an early investor in California real estate, while Julia’s mother was the heiress to a paper company and the daughter of a Massachusetts politician.
In 1942, Child attempted to join the military, but they turned her away for being too tall — the Women’s Army Corps required recruits to be no taller than 6 feet (1.83m) tall.
She even submitted multiple manuscripts to The New Yorker and wrote short plays in her spare time. However, none of her early work was published.
Once she arrived, she began volunteering as a research assistant for the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), a newly formed government intelligence agency that would eventually become the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). According to History.com, in her interview notes, the following was written about her: “Good impression, pleasant, alert, capable, very tall.”
During her time at the OSS, Child developed a shark repellant and facilitated the communication of important, top-secret documents between US government officials and their intelligence officers.
“American food in China was terrible…The Chinese food was wonderful, and we ate out as often as we could,” Child once told The Wall Street Journal. “That is when I became interested in food. I just loved Chinese food.”
According to Biography, after Paul was given a job at the American Embassy in Paris, the two moved to France and Julia Child’s love for French cuisine grew.
“The whole experience was an opening up of the soul and spirit for me … I was hooked, and for life, as it turned out,” she said.
She trained for six months in the art of French cooking, during which time she took private lessons from chef Max Bugnard. According to Biography, after she graduated, she started her own cooking school along with two other Le Cordon Bleu students, Simone Beck and Louisette Bertholle, called L’Ecole de Trois Gourmandes or “The School of the Three Gourmands.”
The book was eventually published in 1961 after multiple rewrites, years of testing and retesting recipes, and setbacks. The book quickly became a bestseller.
The program ran for 10 years, after which Child continued to star in multiple other TV shows and publish more cookbooks.
“The only time to eat diet food is while you’re waiting for the steak to cook,” Child famously said.
She kept a relatively active lifestyle up until a month before her death, frequenting farmers’ markets and eating at restaurants multiple times per week, according to the LA Times.
“In this line of work … you keep right on till you’re through … Retired people are boring,” she once said.
However, when Child began experiencing health issues, she was forced to slow down. According to the LA Times, her last meal was a bowl of homemade French onion soup prepared by her longtime assistant, Stephanie Hersh.
“She was the grand dame of cooking,” cookbook author Marion Cunningham told The Times. “She brought more people to the kitchen that had never thought of going into the kitchen. She has never been matched on television. She was humorous. She could just arrest your attention. Whatever that magic is, she had it, and it is so rare.”