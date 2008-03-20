Gossip Site, Meet The Law: JuicyCampus Subpoenaed

JuicyCampus.com allows college students to say anything they want about anyone without repercussions. Anyone surprised it’s been served with a subpoena from New Jersey prosecutors? AP:



JuicyCampus may be violating the state’s Consumer Fraud Act by suggesting that it doesn’t allow offensive material but providing no enforcement of that rule — and no way for users to report or dispute the material, New Jersey Attorney General Anne Milgram said Tuesday.

Milgram said she believes New Jersey is the first state to investigate the site.

The investigation began last month when a student came forward who had been terrorized by posts on the Web site that included her address. Prosecutors have subpoenaed information from JuicyCampus on how it is run, citing concerns about “unconscionable commercial practices.”

“There’s an unbelievable amount of offensive material posted and absolutely no enforcement,” said Milgram, noting insults about students’ appearance, race and sexual history as “just the tip of the iceberg.”

If JuicyCampus goes down, it will have no one else to blame but itself. Literally. From its privacy policy: “It is not possible for anyone to use this Web site to find out who you are or where you are located…. We do not track any information that can be used by us to identify you.” So if there’s no way to find users posting objectionable stuff, there’s no one to go after but the site itself.

JuicyCampus has other headaches besides the law: The site’s ad agency, Adbrite, has also been subpoenaed, and it’s already cancelled its contract. That said, if you want to learn who UC Irvine students think is the “is the sluttiest girl??????” then JuicyCampus is the place for you — as long as it stays afloat.

