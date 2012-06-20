12 Juicy New Details About The Young Barack Obama

Those who knew Obama when he was a child in Indonesia remember him as a little troublemaker, who neighbours used to tease by calling him 'black berry, Black Barry.'

As the tallest and biggest boy in his class, he was known as a big eater who liked horseplay. He even accidentally broke the arm of one of his playmates while the two were riding on a bicycle.

His step-cousins in Indonesia also remember that he used to spy on them while they were naked.

'Barry loved to peek at us when bathing,' one of Obama's step-cousins, Noeke Soetoro, told Maraniss. 'There was a small window at my bathroom, and he climbed at the window, then teased me and my sister.'

Source: Barack Obama: The Story