This $4,000 e-bike can travel more than 100 miles per charge, showing up the competition — see the HyperScrambler 2

Juiced Bikes Juiced HyperScrambler 2.

Juiced Bikes just dropped a new electric bike that should put even the most range-conscious riders at ease.

Thanks to its two battery packs, the company’s new HyperScrambler 2 offers more than 100 miles of range between charges, the company claims.

The dual-battery HyperScrambler 2 will retail for $US3,999, and will be available to preorder at a discount later this month.

In the world of electric transportation, range is king. After all, it doesn’t matter how quick, comfortable, or attractive a vehicle is if you’re constantly concerned about your next trip to the charger.

Juiced Bikes, a mainstay in the e-bike space since 2009, just released a new model that it hopes will put even the most range-obsessed riders at ease. It’s called the HyperScrambler 2, and while the bike is attractive and plenty fast, it’s the 100-plus miles of range that really sets it apart from the crowd.

Although that 100-mile range can only be achieved with some pedalling effort on the rider’s part, the company said the bike can venture at least 60 miles on throttle power alone. The secret to all that range, as one might expect, lies in the e-bike’s range-topping dual battery packs.

But batteries aren’t cheap, so the dual-battery version of the HyperScrambler 2 comes with a hefty price tag of $US3,999. About $US3,000 buys you the same bike, minus one battery pack.

Juiced Bikes just dropped its new HyperScrambler 2 — a good-looking and quick e-bike with tons of range.

The bike offers up more than 100 miles of riding range thanks to a dual-battery setup, Juiced says.

Models from Rad Power Bikes and Super73 — two of Juiced’s closest competitors — retail for roughly $US1,200 to $US3,500 and advertise ranges between 20 and 75 miles. That puts the HyperScrambler 2 in a good spot.

Range depends on lots of factors, however, so it’s tough to say how far the HyperScrambler 2 will go in real-world conditions.

The 100-mile figure refers to pedal assistance from the rider on a relatively flat surface, a spokesperson told Business Insider.

Using the throttle only, the bike can travel more than 60 miles according to the company’s preliminary tests, which is still impressive.

Riders can either use both batteries or just one, depending on how far the ride is.

And the batteries can be charged simultaneously, reaching 80% capacity in approximately two hours using an optional fast charger.

Plus, the HyperScrambler 2 has plenty going for it aside from its monstrous claimed range.

The bike can hit a top speed of 33 mph …

… and sports suspension in front and rear for a cushier ride.

Stopping power comes from hydraulic disc brakes.

Plus, the HyperScrambler 2 gets a security alarm and an LED headlight, along with an integrated brake light and turn signals.

The HyperScrambler 2 rides on puncture-resistant tires.

And available accessories include a rear rack, passenger foot pegs, and front and rear fenders.

The HyperScrambler 2 will retail for $US2,999 for the single-battery version and $US3,999 for the dual-battery package.

It will be available for preorder at discounted pricing starting in late September.

