Collaborators and industry heavyweights react to the shocking death of Juice Wrld

David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns Juice Wrld performs at Elysee Montmartre on September 20, 2018 in Paris, France.

Rapper Juice Wrld has reportedly died after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport early Sunday morning.

The shocking news comes less than a week after the rapper’s 21st birthday and after his year-long meteoric rise from SoundCloud to collaborations with some of music’s biggest stars.

Some of the rapper’s fellow celebrities like Zedd, Ellie Goulding, and Action Bronson took to Twitter to express their grief over the loss.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rapper Juice Wrld has reportedly died after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport early Sunday morning.

The rapper, who was born Jarad Anthony Higgins, had turned 21 less than a week before the shocking news and won Top New Artist at the Billboard Music Awards in May.

Higgins enjoyed a meteoric rise within the last year after hits like “Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls Are The Same” climbed the charts in Summer 2018 before being signed to Interscope Records and collaborating with some of the music’s biggest names like Lil Yachty and Travis Scott.

While the investigation into his death is ongoing, some of the rapper’s fellow celebrities took to Twitter to express their grief over the loss.

Singer Ellie Goulding

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Goulding had collaborated with the rapper on her song “Hate Me,” which was released in June 2019.

I can’t believe it… you were such a sweet soul. I’ll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You’ll be missed Juice ???? — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 8, 2019

Rapper Lil Nas X

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Fashion Nova Lil Nas X is seen performing at the Hollywood Palladium on May 9.

Lil Nas X paid tribute to the artist and lamented an emerging pattern of early deaths in the music world.

rip juice. so sad how often this is happening lately to young talented rising artists. ???? — nope (@LilNasX) December 8, 2019

Chance the Rapper

Getty Images/Joshua Lott Music artist Chance The Rapper listens to a question during a news conference at City Hall on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

The fellow Chicago-born rapper hailed Higgins as “a young legend.”

God bless him. A young legend — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 8, 2019

Rapper Juicy J

Juicy J wrote that he couldn’t believe the news of the sudden death.

Wow I can’t believe this R.I.P. @JuiceWorlddd Prayers up for his family pic.twitter.com/sDf262xbmm — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) December 8, 2019

DJ and producer Zedd

The DJ wrote that the shocking news was “a reminder that life can be over any moment.”

really shocked and sad to find out juice wrld passed away, … and so young too…

a reminder that life can be over any moment…

be kind to one another. — Zedd (@Zedd) December 8, 2019

YouTuber and Gamer Ninja

The YouTuber wrote that the rapper had been his “most listened to artist” in 2019, referring to the Spotify year-end playlists users received just days earlier.

Waking up to @JuiceWorlddd passing from a seizure… I loved his music and he was my most listened to artist in 2019. Im heartbroken, my love goes out to his family and loved ones. To soon man. — Ninja (@Ninja) December 8, 2019

Rapper Action Bronson

Bronson noted that he and Higgins shared a birthday, which came just days before the young rapper’s death was announced.

Terrible news about the young man Juice Wrld. We share December 2nd as our arrival day. Gone way too soon. Life is precious. — *LAMB OVER RICE* (@ActionBronson) December 8, 2019

YouTuber Haha Davis

Davis wrote that he was “heartbroken,” sharing pictures of him with the late rapper.

Heart broken @JuiceWorlddd I love you bro ???????? pic.twitter.com/B2lp93dR6G — HaHa Davis (@HaHaDavis) December 8, 2019

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.