Wall Street's Newest Weight Loss Fad

Photo: flickr/shesarenegade

It’s the time of the year when we all need to be in shape to hang by the pool.But, many folks on Wall Street just don’t have the time to hit the gym, so they’ve started using other methods to trim down for the summer.



The latest weight loss fad to hit The Street has been the all juice cleansing diet. Recently, Courtney Rubin of the New York Times, wrote a piece about how folks in Manhattan have been engaging in office wide cleanses that bring co-workers closer, while helping them drop a few pounds.

The all juice diets have been particularly popular with the male trader, banker and lawyer crowds.

Worn down bankers looking to find an energy boost, benefit from the positive side effects of the cleanse, which include an increase in productivity, focus, energy and clarity.

A few months ago, Citigroup began offering the BluePrintCleanse in several of its New York cafeterias.

However, cleanses can be quite expensive, and a three day cleanse from BluePrintCleanse can cost around $225.

Some of the juices that BluePrintCleanse sells, include concoctions that feature romaine, celery, cucumber, apple, spinach, kale, parsley and lemon. Others simply contain pineapple and wheat grass. A one day cleanse of just six juices costs $85 with shipping. That’s about $14 a bottle!

Another recommended cleaner is the Cooler Cleanse, made by a company that was co-founded by actress Salma Hayek. It only costs $58/day.

Wall Streeters: Send us your craziest stories about how you or your fellow bankers have tried to trim down for the summer — [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.