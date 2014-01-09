Insane Clown Posse Just Sued The Justice Department -- And The Press Conference Was Amazing

Insane Clown Posse, the face-painted rap duo, is suing the U.S. Justice Department in regards to a 2011 FBI report that classifies their famously diehard fans as a gang.

At a press conference with the ACLU, the group said their constitutional rights were violated when the “Juggalos” were defined as a gang, and that the designation has had business and reputational ramifications.

Juggalos tend to wear face paint and sound the group’s “whoop whoop” call, but the ACLU says that isn’t grounds enough for the classification. And though members of the group have been perpetrators of crimes, sports fans can also do bad things while wearing their team’s garb, the ACLU argues.

By defining Juggalos as a “hybrid gang,” the Justice Department subjected the group to “improper investigations, detentions and other denials of their personal rights at the hands of government officials,” according to the ACLU.

You can read more about the case from the Huffington Post’s Ashley Woods, but the pictures really say it all.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.