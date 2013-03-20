A Former UBS Banker Says He Was Tricked Into Having Sex With An Underage Prostitute

Flickr/reventionFormer UBS banker Juerg Buergrin could face time in jail for allegedly having sex with an underage prostitute in Singapore, according to an Agence France-Presse report.



Prostitution is legal in Singapore, but the prostitute must be at least 18 years old.

A lawyer for Buergrin, who was the head of operations for the Swiss bank in Singapore, claims that he was tricked by the girl and her pimp.

From the AFP:

“The prostitute, in a conspiracy with the pimp, had deceived the accused as to her true age and thereby intentionally induced him to engage her services,” his lawyer Selva Naidu said in a written statement released to journalists.

The prosecution said the website advertised the girl as an “18-year-old polytechnic student”.

50 other men, both foreign and local, have also been charged with allegedly having sex with the underage Singaporean prostitute, the report said. She is now 20 years old, according to Bloomberg News.

Buergrin is married with two kids, according to Bloomberg.

The maximum jail time for paid sex with someone under 18 in Singapore is seven years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.