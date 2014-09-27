Go Millennial With MTV Pioneer Judy McGrath And REDEF's Jason Hirschhorn At IGNITION 2014

Michael Seto IGNITION 2013- Smarty Pants Teen Panel

One of IGNITION‘s runaway hits last year was a session with an amazing group of media-savvy New York teens, put together by youth-marketing expert Smarty Pants. Nothing beats hearing real voices from inside all the mountains of charts and data.

This year we figured we’d top that by inviting them back, but also adding someone special to the mix: Judy McGrath, who took music video channel MTV and made it into a global cultural icon. McGrath’s new project, a joint venture with Sony Music, is Astronauts Wanted, a full-featured digital content platform that AdAge calls “a video network for the Snapchat Generation.” McGrath also just joined the board of Amazon.com.

But there’s more! Joining his former boss in conversation will be MTV’s former chief digital officer Jason Hirschhorn. Hirschhorn’s kid-cred includes a stint as co-president of Myspace. More recently he has launched REDEF Group, whose daily remixes of media and fashion news are essential reading for the digital crowd.

Join us at the TimesCenter in NYC for three days of deep dives, extended conversations, and awesome networking with a blue-chip roster of speakers including:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.