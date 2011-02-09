Former Goldman And Morgan Stanley Banker Explains The Lure Of Playboy Bunnies

Judy Joo

Photo: BigHospitalityUK

Judy Joo might have enjoyed the strip clubs more than the office when she worked on Wall Street.Joo started working in finance as an intern at Goldman, and then went on to work for Morgan Stanley for over 4 years (in San Francisco and London).



Then she left the street and became a chef, working at the restaurant Gordon Ramsay at the London — until Hugh Hefner poached her.

Now, Joo will run the kitchen for the Dining Room, the main floor restaurant at Hefner’s new Playboy Club in London, according to Bloomberg.

What’s great about Joo is that she understands that being a Playboy Bunny isn’t just about being easy on the eyes. It’s about being smart, too. Just like Joo.

The way Playboy puts it might be a bit of an exaggeration — the club likens a Bunny’s job to a Wall Street (which is called the City in London) broker.

From Bloomberg:

Bunny Dealers need mental-arithmetic abilities comparable to a City broker,” the club says.

But Joo hits the nail on the head.

“They are absolutely beautiful,” she said yesterday in an interview. “The whole thing about being a Playboy bunny is not just about being a pretty face with a rocking body: It’s about having a personality. These bunnies are going through many different types of tests, even maths, to get a position, so they’re looking for a well-rounded individual who is smart.

“I’ve worked in very male-dominated environments and you always want to see women being treated fairly in the workplace. In terms of Playboy, if you’re going to attack that type of company, you might as well attack the whole advertising industry, the entire fashion industry, all of Hollywood. So I really don’t think that’s an issue that is so pertinent now.

And as if to drive the point home that women are not just meat, she will *not* be serving rabbit at the restaurant.

She said the cuisine will reflect Playboy’s American origins, with a menu that includes steaks and burgers, though not rabbit.

Hefner is happy about everything.

Hefner, Playboy founder, editor-in-chief and chief creative officer, said in a statement. “I look forward to our return to London.”

