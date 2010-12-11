Judith Regan Is Looking For Love On The Millionaire Matchmaker

AP Images



The fiery ex-publisher talks to Lloyd Grove about her new act on Millionaire Matchmaker, how she was offered a hot date with Sumner Redstone, and why she’s over sex.Even by Judith Regan’s over-the-top standards, it has been a very rough year.

Her beloved younger sister, Patricia, an artist and mother of two, died at 50 after decades of suffering from multiple sclerosis. Regan is being chased by litigious bankruptcy creditors somehow connected to a crooked lawyer she once hired. And her Soho apartment flooded—twice—ruining nearly all her art and furniture—twice.

Read the full article at The Daily Beast.

