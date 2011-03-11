Judith Regan, Tired Of Just F*cking Around, Hopes To Publish Book Of Charlie Sheen's Poetry

Photo: AP Images

Judith Regan is back (at least briefly).



The former HarperCollins executive – who earned a multi-million dollar settlement after being wrongly terminated – was in Gotham Wednesday night and offered a choice update on her life.

She told New York Magazine that she has been “just fucking around, travelling the world, having sex.”

Regan admitted that she has a boyfriend in Rome and that she is “winning.”

But how does she feel about Charlie Sheen?

“”I love Charlie Sheen. I want to publish his book of poetry. I’m thinking of going back into the publishing business just to publish Charlie’s book. Really! I think he’s a wordsmith and a genius. I mean, his turn of phrase is actually stellar. It’s remarkable. He may have some type of illness or addiction, but he’s quite verbal and he has an amazing ability to put words together, and you can’t take that away from him. He’s doing slam poetry.”

